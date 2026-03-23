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    USS Mustin (DDG 89) Forward Deployed

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    JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) will forward deploy to Yokosuka, Japan, Mar. 23, 2026. Mustin is returning to U.S. 7th Fleet after nearly five years in San Diego. The ship was previously forward deployed to Yokosuka from 2006-2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 20:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001373
    VIRIN: 260323-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111605154
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Forward Deployed, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Mustin (DDG 89)
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    7th Fleet
    AFN Yokosuka
    Department of War Information Activity

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