USS Mustin (DDG 89) Forward Deployed

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) will forward deploy to Yokosuka, Japan, Mar. 23, 2026. Mustin is returning to U.S. 7th Fleet after nearly five years in San Diego. The ship was previously forward deployed to Yokosuka from 2006-2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 20:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001373
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111605154
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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