This video highlights the offshore support vessel MB480 supporting logistics on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 18, 2026. The vessel uploaded cargo from 25th Infantry Division, demonstrating the Army’s ability to leverage contracted commercial sealift assets to rapidly move mission essential equipment across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis music by Envato)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 20:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001367
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-JL197-5274
|Filename:
|DOD_111604978
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic mobility in action: MB480 supports Army global operations Reel, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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