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    Strategic mobility in action: MB480 supports Army global operations Reel

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    This video highlights the offshore support vessel MB480 supporting logistics on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 18, 2026. The vessel uploaded cargo from 25th Infantry Division, demonstrating the Army’s ability to leverage contracted commercial sealift assets to rapidly move mission essential equipment across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis music by Envato)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 20:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001367
    VIRIN: 260318-A-JL197-5274
    Filename: DOD_111604978
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic mobility in action: MB480 supports Army global operations Reel, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indo Pacifc
    cargo
    logistics
    sustainment
    Vessel
    MB480

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