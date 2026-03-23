C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Enhances Global Mission Capability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The C-130H Hercules, the tactical airlift workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, is undergoing a significant transformation through the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) to ensure its continued relevance and global mission capability well into the 21st century. At the center of the effort to systematically upgrade the legacy H-model fleet is a combined test force composed of Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard personnel with the host 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron. This collaboration draws on each unit’s deep institutional knowledge and commitment to the C-130H to ensure global mission capability well into the 21st century.