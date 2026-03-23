(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Enhances Global Mission Capability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Al Craig 

    913th Airlift Group

    The C-130H Hercules, the tactical airlift workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, is undergoing a significant transformation through the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) to ensure its continued relevance and global mission capability well into the 21st century. At the center of the effort to systematically upgrade the legacy H-model fleet is a combined test force composed of Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard personnel with the host 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron. This collaboration draws on each unit’s deep institutional knowledge and commitment to the C-130H to ensure global mission capability well into the 21st century.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001361
    VIRIN: 260330-D-F3964-6910
    Filename: DOD_111604930
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Enhances Global Mission Capability, by TSgt Al Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130 "Hercules"
    189th Airlift Wing
    913th Airlift Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video