The C-130H Hercules, the tactical airlift workhorse of the U.S. Air Force, is undergoing a significant transformation through the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) to ensure its continued relevance and global mission capability well into the 21st century. At the center of the effort to systematically upgrade the legacy H-model fleet is a combined test force composed of Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard personnel with the host 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron. This collaboration draws on each unit’s deep institutional knowledge and commitment to the C-130H to ensure global mission capability well into the 21st century.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001361
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-F3964-6910
|Filename:
|DOD_111604930
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Enhances Global Mission Capability, by TSgt Al Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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