PCS Tips and Tricks - Preparing for Your Move

Permanent Change of Station moves can be stressful. Being prepared and planning ahead can make the process easier. Robert Smerdon, an Installation Transportation Officer with Logistics Readiness Center Carlisle Barracks offers several tips for those undergoing a move this PCS season. Smerdon is under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which handles the logistics of PCS moves for the Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001357
|VIRIN:
|260331-O-YO974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111604851
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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