PCS Tips and Tricks - Preparing for Your Move

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001357" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Permanent Change of Station moves can be stressful. Being prepared and planning ahead can make the process easier. Robert Smerdon, an Installation Transportation Officer with Logistics Readiness Center Carlisle Barracks offers several tips for those undergoing a move this PCS season. Smerdon is under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which handles the logistics of PCS moves for the Army.