Why choose Navy Medicine when you could practice anywhere?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses why she decided on a long-term career with the U.S. Navy and Navy Medicine within the Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.