Why choose Navy Medicine when you could practice anywhere?

Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses why she decided on a long-term career with the U.S. Navy and Navy Medicine within the Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001355
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-NX118-2334
|Filename:
|DOD_111604702
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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