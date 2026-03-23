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    Why choose Navy Medicine when you could practice anywhere?

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    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Lt. Cmdr. Alainna Crotty, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses why she decided on a long-term career with the U.S. Navy and Navy Medicine within the Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001355
    VIRIN: 260226-N-NX118-2334
    Filename: DOD_111604702
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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