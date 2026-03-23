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    Talking Ship: Episode Six

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Cole Fraser 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, we meet Code 926 Submarine Director Tracy Skinner who talks ship about this year's NNSY Battle of the Welders Competition! 40 to 60 welders each year come together to face off in this annual competition in three different weld styles - and those who are determined the best in each category will get to show their skills in an upcoming competition across the four shipyards - the first of its kind. Great job to all who participated!

    Shoutout to the competition winners:

    --GTAW: Chance Wainwright

    --GMAW: Brian Rose

    --SMAW: Marques Rider

    Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.

    #NNSY #TalkingShip #NationalWeldingMonth #BattleoftheWelders #ForceBehindTheFleet

    Filmed and Edited by Cole Fraser, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001354
    VIRIN: 260331-N-OQ665-4191
    Filename: DOD_111604665
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Talking Ship
    Battle of the Welders
    National Welders Month

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