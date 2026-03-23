Talking Ship: Episode Six

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It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, we meet Code 926 Submarine Director Tracy Skinner who talks ship about this year's NNSY Battle of the Welders Competition! 40 to 60 welders each year come together to face off in this annual competition in three different weld styles - and those who are determined the best in each category will get to show their skills in an upcoming competition across the four shipyards - the first of its kind. Great job to all who participated!



Shoutout to the competition winners:



--GTAW: Chance Wainwright



--GMAW: Brian Rose



--SMAW: Marques Rider



Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.



#NNSY #TalkingShip #NationalWeldingMonth #BattleoftheWelders #ForceBehindTheFleet



Filmed and Edited by Cole Fraser, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)