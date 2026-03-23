NHRC Command Brief Video 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001349" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) command brief showcases our commitment to enhancing warfighter lethality through innovative research into readiness, resilience, and recovery. This video provides a high-level overview of our mission for our distinguished visitors and the public alike. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.