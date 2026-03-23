NHRC Command Brief Video 2026

The Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) command brief showcases our commitment to enhancing warfighter lethality through innovative research into readiness, resilience, and recovery. This video provides a high-level overview of our mission for our distinguished visitors and the public alike. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1001349
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-VK447-5387
|Filename:
|DOD_111604577
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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