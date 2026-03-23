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    NHRC Command Brief Video 2026

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Health Research Center

    The Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) command brief showcases our commitment to enhancing warfighter lethality through innovative research into readiness, resilience, and recovery. This video provides a high-level overview of our mission for our distinguished visitors and the public alike. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1001349
    VIRIN: 260304-N-VK447-5387
    Filename: DOD_111604577
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NHRC
    Navy Research
    Warfighter, Milco

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