This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. In this episode, we showcase key efforts from across the globe - from infrastructure investments supporting European deterrence initiatives, to energy resilience advancements at Tinker Air Force Base, to recognizing outstanding Airmen excelling in athletic competition.
Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001347
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111604408
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 2, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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