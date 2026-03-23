Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001347" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. In this episode, we showcase key efforts from across the globe - from infrastructure investments supporting European deterrence initiatives, to energy resilience advancements at Tinker Air Force Base, to recognizing outstanding Airmen excelling in athletic competition.



Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.