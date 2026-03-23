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    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 2

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    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. In this episode, we showcase key efforts from across the globe - from infrastructure investments supporting European deterrence initiatives, to energy resilience advancements at Tinker Air Force Base, to recognizing outstanding Airmen excelling in athletic competition.

    Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001347
    VIRIN: 260330-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111604408
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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