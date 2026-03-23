B Roll footage of Angelo State ROTC holding their Field Training Exercise with the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base on March 6th, 2026
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001342
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-OX969-1877
|Filename:
|DOD_111604234
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B Roll Angelo State ROTC Field Training Exercise March 6th, 2026, by Russ Howard and 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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