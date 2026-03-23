Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officer School Basic Class 280 Fourth Squad take part in the Field Training Exercise

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officer School (CECOS) Basic Class 280 Fourth Squad conduct Engineering Reconnaissance Bridge Restoration operations during the Field Training Exercise, March 2-6, 2026 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001339
|VIRIN:
|260305-N-EP681-7919
|Filename:
|DOD_111604192
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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