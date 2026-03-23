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    CPE ISW Sizzle Reel

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    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Capability Program Executive Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare delivers capability now through affordable and adaptable programs that outpace the threat. CPE ISW provide the Army technical excellence, adaptability and rapid solutions that support a broad range of operating environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001335
    VIRIN: 260331-A-BA022-6897
    Filename: DOD_111604140
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CPE ISW Sizzle Reel, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    acquisition
    EW
    intel
    CPE ISW

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