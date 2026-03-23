For decades, space was the domain of a few. Government built its own systems, from the ground up. But today, the space domain is a bustling global marketplace. The challenge is no longer if commercial technology can help us win, but how fast we can get commercial technology into the hands of the warfighter. This is the mission of the Space Force’s Commercial Space Office, or COMSO. Their job is to supplement custom-built government solutions with a spectrum of commercial options.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001334
|VIRIN:
|260331-O-HV429-4983
|Filename:
|DOD_111604119
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Acquiring Minds Episode 17 - COMSO, by Danielle Fountaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.