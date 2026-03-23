Acquiring Minds Episode 17 - COMSO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For decades, space was the domain of a few. Government built its own systems, from the ground up. But today, the space domain is a bustling global marketplace. The challenge is no longer if commercial technology can help us win, but how fast we can get commercial technology into the hands of the warfighter. This is the mission of the Space Force’s Commercial Space Office, or COMSO. Their job is to supplement custom-built government solutions with a spectrum of commercial options.