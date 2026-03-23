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    Acquiring Minds Episode 17 - COMSO

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Danielle Fountaine 

    Space Systems Command

    For decades, space was the domain of a few. Government built its own systems, from the ground up. But today, the space domain is a bustling global marketplace. The challenge is no longer if commercial technology can help us win, but how fast we can get commercial technology into the hands of the warfighter. This is the mission of the Space Force’s Commercial Space Office, or COMSO. Their job is to supplement custom-built government solutions with a spectrum of commercial options.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001334
    VIRIN: 260331-O-HV429-4983
    Filename: DOD_111604119
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    ssc
    Space Force
    Space System Command
    acquiring minds
    comso

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