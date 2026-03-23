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    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Naval Station Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 31, 2026) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), the flagship of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departs Naval Station Norfolk to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment, March 31, 2026. More than 5,000 personnel are assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders increased capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001333
    VIRIN: 260331-N-RW333-1001
    Filename: DOD_111604041
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO3 Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    U.S. Second Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10
    U.S. Navy

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