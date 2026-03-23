USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Departs Naval Station Norfolk

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (March 31, 2026) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), the flagship of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departs Naval Station Norfolk to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment, March 31, 2026. More than 5,000 personnel are assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders increased capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001333
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-RW333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111604041
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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