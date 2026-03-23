Indiana Guardsmen with the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company and airmen with the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing conduct a container delivery system drop from a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The container delivery system is an aerial resupply method used to rapidly deliver essential equipment, food and fuel to ground forces. The cargo was loaded onto an aircraft in Columbus and airdropped at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 11:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001332
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-EA609-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111604020
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop (B-Roll Package), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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