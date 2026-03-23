Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Indiana Guardsmen with the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company and airmen with the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing conduct a container delivery system drop from a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The container delivery system is an aerial resupply method used to rapidly deliver essential equipment, food and fuel to ground forces. The cargo was loaded onto an aircraft in Columbus and airdropped at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)