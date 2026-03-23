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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop (B-Roll Package)

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    COLUMBUS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana Guardsmen with the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company and airmen with the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing conduct a container delivery system drop from a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The container delivery system is an aerial resupply method used to rapidly deliver essential equipment, food and fuel to ground forces. The cargo was loaded onto an aircraft in Columbus and airdropped at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001332
    VIRIN: 260326-Z-EA609-1003
    Filename: DOD_111604020
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop (B-Roll Package), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    338th Quarter Master Theater Aerial Delivery Company
    Container Delivery System (CDS)

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