B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, New Zealand soldiers kick off the Bushmaster Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, and New Zealand soldiers, participate in the Bushmaster challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2026. The 2026 Bushmaster Competition, hosted by 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, is a multi-event challenge hosted annually by the U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Reconnaissance community that evaluates LAV-25 crews, including ally partners, on tactical proficiency, marksmanship, physical endurance, and reconnaissance skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)