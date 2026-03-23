B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, New Zealand soldiers kick off the Bushmaster Challenge

U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, and New Zealand soldiers, participate in the Bushmaster challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2026. The 2026 Bushmaster Competition, hosted by 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, is a multi-event challenge hosted annually by the U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Reconnaissance community that evaluates LAV-25 crews, including ally partners, on tactical proficiency, marksmanship, physical endurance, and reconnaissance skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001331
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603999
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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