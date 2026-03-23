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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, New Zealand soldiers kick off the Bushmaster Challenge

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, and New Zealand soldiers, participate in the Bushmaster challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2026. The 2026 Bushmaster Competition, hosted by 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, is a multi-event challenge hosted annually by the U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Reconnaissance community that evaluates LAV-25 crews, including ally partners, on tactical proficiency, marksmanship, physical endurance, and reconnaissance skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001331
    VIRIN: 260325-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111603999
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Royal Australian soldiers, New Zealand soldiers kick off the Bushmaster Challenge, by Sgt Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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