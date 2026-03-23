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    AFIMSC 2025 Annual Awards

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center celebrated its annual excellence awards nominees and winners during two events Mar. 25 and 26. Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman and Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods presented medallions to more than 50 of AFIMSC’s top enlisted, officer and civilian team members nominated in 12 categories. The winners were announced the next evening during a “March Madness”-themed celebration banquet at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s historic Arnold Hall. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001330
    VIRIN: 260330-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_111603989
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    excellence
    AFIMSC
    award and recognition

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