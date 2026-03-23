AFIMSC 2025 Annual Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center celebrated its annual excellence awards nominees and winners during two events Mar. 25 and 26. Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman and Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods presented medallions to more than 50 of AFIMSC’s top enlisted, officer and civilian team members nominated in 12 categories. The winners were announced the next evening during a “March Madness”-themed celebration banquet at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s historic Arnold Hall. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)