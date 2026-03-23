AFIMSC 2025 Annual Awards

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center celebrated its annual excellence awards nominees and winners during two events Mar. 25 and 26. Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman and Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods presented medallions to more than 50 of AFIMSC’s top enlisted, officer and civilian team members nominated in 12 categories. The winners were announced the next evening during a “March Madness”-themed celebration banquet at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s historic Arnold Hall. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 13:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001330
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603989
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
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