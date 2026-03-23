LAR Conducts a Live-Fire Range at Camp Santiago

U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a live-fire range at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, March 25, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001329
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603942
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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