U.S. Air Force Capt. Simon Little, 95 Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, conducts preflight operations and takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2026. The work of maintainers, crew chiefs and support personnel ensures the 325th Fighter Wing is ready to project airpower at moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001328
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-RP050-2843
|Filename:
|DOD_111603937
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall's newest F-35A Lightning II fighter pilot, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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