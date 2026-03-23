Two Soldiers, One Battle

One moment changed everything.
A cavalry scout brushing off hard landings during airborne operations. An Apache pilot tripping at home after a long day. Two very different moments, one shared outcome: a traumatic brain injury that unraveled their inner lives. These Soldiers speak candidly about what it’s like to lose pieces of yourself.
Rehabilitation specialists at Irwin Army Community Hospital break down what’s happening inside the brain, why symptoms shouldn't be ignored, and how delayed treatment can prolong recovery and impact readiness.
Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001324
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-JU906-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111603734
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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