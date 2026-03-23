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    Two Soldiers, One Battle

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    One moment changed everything.

    A cavalry scout brushing off hard landings during airborne operations. An Apache pilot tripping at home after a long day. Two very different moments, one shared outcome: a traumatic brain injury that unraveled their inner lives. These Soldiers speak candidly about what it’s like to lose pieces of yourself.

    Rehabilitation specialists at Irwin Army Community Hospital break down what’s happening inside the brain, why symptoms shouldn't be ignored, and how delayed treatment can prolong recovery and impact readiness.

    Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001324
    VIRIN: 260330-D-JU906-1000
    Filename: DOD_111603734
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    tbi
    traumatic brain injury
    Fort Riley
    concussion

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