Two Soldiers, One Battle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001324" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One moment changed everything.



A cavalry scout brushing off hard landings during airborne operations. An Apache pilot tripping at home after a long day. Two very different moments, one shared outcome: a traumatic brain injury that unraveled their inner lives. These Soldiers speak candidly about what it’s like to lose pieces of yourself.



Rehabilitation specialists at Irwin Army Community Hospital break down what’s happening inside the brain, why symptoms shouldn't be ignored, and how delayed treatment can prolong recovery and impact readiness.



Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.