(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Augmentee Program Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing train in a variety of courses within the augmentee program at RAF Mildenhall, England, March, 2026. Airmen from a multitude of career fields receive combat, medical and weapons training over a week-long course. (U.S. Air Force video production by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001314
    VIRIN: 260325-F-WG663-1003
    Filename: DOD_111603614
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Augmentee Program Training, by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    augmentee
    augmentee training
    100ARW
    augmentee program
    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video