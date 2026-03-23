Augmentee Program Training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing train in a variety of courses within the augmentee program at RAF Mildenhall, England, March, 2026. Airmen from a multitude of career fields receive combat, medical and weapons training over a week-long course. (U.S. Air Force video production by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001314
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-WG663-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111603614
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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