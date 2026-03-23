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    Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier

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    DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Video by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Durham, New Hampshire (March 29, 2026) Capt. Jesse Nice, Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, attended the FIRST annual robotics expo hosted by the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Nice observed the event and noted the incredible inspiration and motivation it fostered in the students. Nice's attendance highlights the commitment of current leadership to cultivate the next generation of engineers and technical professionals. FIRST is the world’s leading youth robotics community, delivering hands-on STEM learning that inspires innovation, builds confidence, and prepares kids for life. (U.S. Navy Video by Branden Bourque)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001312
    VIRIN: 260329-N-VG694-5277
    Filename: DOD_111603598
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

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    This work, Go BIG or Go Home: UNH hosts FIRST Robotics District Qualifier, by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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