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    AFN Naples Spot - Armed Forces Olympics

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260325-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 25, 2026) - AFN Naples video spot highlighting the 30th annual Armed Forces Olympics event at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001311
    VIRIN: 260325-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111603583
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Spot - Armed Forces Olympics, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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