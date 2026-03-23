AFN Naples Spot - Armed Forces Olympics

260325-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 25, 2026) - AFN Naples video spot highlighting the 30th annual Armed Forces Olympics event at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001311
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603583
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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