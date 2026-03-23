B Roll footage Honoring Vietnam Veterans at Goodfellow Air Force Base on March 27, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001308
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-EP494-5738
|Filename:
|DOD_111603488
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veterans Ceremony B Roll Goodfellow Air Force Base March 2026, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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