Augmentee Training Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Michael, 100th Security Forces Squadron lead training instructor, explains the complexities of the augmentee program at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 17, 2026. Augmentees support mission readiness by stepping outside their primary duties to supplement security forces in critical roles, bolstering base defenses and ensuring operational success across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)