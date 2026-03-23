Augmentee Training Program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Michael, 100th Security Forces Squadron lead training instructor, explains the complexities of the augmentee program at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 17, 2026. Augmentees support mission readiness by stepping outside their primary duties to supplement security forces in critical roles, bolstering base defenses and ensuring operational success across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001307
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-WG663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603487
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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