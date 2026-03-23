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    Augmentee Training Program

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    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Michael, 100th Security Forces Squadron lead training instructor, explains the complexities of the augmentee program at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 17, 2026. Augmentees support mission readiness by stepping outside their primary duties to supplement security forces in critical roles, bolstering base defenses and ensuring operational success across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 07:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001307
    VIRIN: 260325-F-WG663-1001
    Filename: DOD_111603487
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Augmentee Training Program, by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Augmentee
    100ARW
    BloodyHundredth
    100SFS
    Training & Combat Readiness
    Training & Readiness

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