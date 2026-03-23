On March 17, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted personnel from the Belgian Local and Federal Police at Chièvres Air Base for a Military Working Dog demonstration. The event showcased working dog capabilities and emphasized the importance of operational readiness.
The engagement provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange and joint training, contributing to interoperability and strengthening the partnership between U.S. and Belgian forces.
Music licensed via Pixabay (royalty-free license, authorized for public release and unlimited distribution).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 04:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001297
|VIRIN:
|260317-O-DY521-9338
|Filename:
|DOD_111603384
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Demo, by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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