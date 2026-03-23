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    Military Working Dog Demo

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    BELGIUM

    03.16.2026

    Video by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    On March 17, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted personnel from the Belgian Local and Federal Police at Chièvres Air Base for a Military Working Dog demonstration. The event showcased working dog capabilities and emphasized the importance of operational readiness.
    The engagement provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange and joint training, contributing to interoperability and strengthening the partnership between U.S. and Belgian forces.

    Music licensed via Pixabay (royalty-free license, authorized for public release and unlimited distribution).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 04:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001297
    VIRIN: 260317-O-DY521-9338
    Filename: DOD_111603384
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Military Working Dog Demo, by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAG Benelux
    Belgian Federal Police
    MILITARY DOG SERVICE DOG

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