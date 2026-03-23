United States Army Garrison Daegu Military Police Units performed base defense, as part of Operation Freedom Shield, March 18, 2026, on Camp Carroll.
The base defense team included the 188th MP Company, 903rd Military Working Dog Det., and the 94th MP Company.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 04:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001291
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-CD491-2739
|Filename:
|DOD_111603319
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Walker MP Base Defense, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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