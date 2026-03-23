(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Walker MP Base Defense

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    United States Army Garrison Daegu Military Police Units performed base defense, as part of Operation Freedom Shield, March 18, 2026, on Camp Carroll.

    The base defense team included the 188th MP Company, 903rd Military Working Dog Det., and the 94th MP Company.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 04:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001291
    VIRIN: 260318-A-CD491-2739
    Filename: DOD_111603319
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Walker MP Base Defense, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video