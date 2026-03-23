Katchi Kapshida

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001290" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band and Soldiers assigned to the Republic of Korea Army, play their instruments together after the Jinhae Military Band and Honor Guard Festival in Jinhae, South Korea, March 29, 2026. Moments like this highlight the camaraderie and partnership between nations, showcasing the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)