U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band and Soldiers assigned to the Republic of Korea Army, play their instruments together after the Jinhae Military Band and Honor Guard Festival in Jinhae, South Korea, March 29, 2026. Moments like this highlight the camaraderie and partnership between nations, showcasing the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 02:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001290
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-CN213-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111603309
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Katchi Kapshida, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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