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    Katchi Kapshida

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band and Soldiers assigned to the Republic of Korea Army, play their instruments together after the Jinhae Military Band and Honor Guard Festival in Jinhae, South Korea, March 29, 2026. Moments like this highlight the camaraderie and partnership between nations, showcasing the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001290
    VIRIN: 260330-A-CN213-1002
    Filename: DOD_111603309
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: KR

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    This work, Katchi Kapshida, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    Katchi Kapchida
    music
    U.S. Army
    Army band

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