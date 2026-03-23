U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band participate in the Jinhae Military Band and Honor Guard Festival in Jinhae, South Korea, March 24-29, 2026. The Eighth Army Band performed alongside Republic of Korea military bands and the Mongolian Military Band, helping build trust and goodwill with the Korean people through shared cultural engagement and highlighting the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 02:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001288
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-CN213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603306
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Alliance Blooms in Jinhae, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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