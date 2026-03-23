Alliance Blooms in Jinhae

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band participate in the Jinhae Military Band and Honor Guard Festival in Jinhae, South Korea, March 24-29, 2026. The Eighth Army Band performed alongside Republic of Korea military bands and the Mongolian Military Band, helping build trust and goodwill with the Korean people through shared cultural engagement and highlighting the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)