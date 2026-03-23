B-roll horizontal Forklift Symphony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001284" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll, horizontal. Four forklift operators with Rigging and Equipment Operations Division, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, simultaneously move a 60-foot-long crate as it is readied for shipping at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 3, 2026. Code 930 with the Production Resources Department requested transportation for a large crate. They contacted the transportation team and together formed a plan to move the sixty-foot-long structure. The movement of this type of crate using numerous trucks happens about 4 times annually; due to their length and pliability, they cannot be moved with cranes. The crate is scheduled to house a heavy piece of machinery to be shipped to the mainland. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)