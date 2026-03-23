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    B-roll horizontal Forklift Symphony

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    B-roll, horizontal. Four forklift operators with Rigging and Equipment Operations Division, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, simultaneously move a 60-foot-long crate as it is readied for shipping at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 3, 2026. Code 930 with the Production Resources Department requested transportation for a large crate. They contacted the transportation team and together formed a plan to move the sixty-foot-long structure. The movement of this type of crate using numerous trucks happens about 4 times annually; due to their length and pliability, they cannot be moved with cranes. The crate is scheduled to house a heavy piece of machinery to be shipped to the mainland. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001284
    VIRIN: 260304-N-VN697-3941
    Filename: DOD_111603300
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-roll horizontal Forklift Symphony, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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