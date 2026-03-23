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    Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment spent a full day collecting unregistered and abandoned bicycles on U.S. Army Japan installations. In the days leading up to the effort, the team conducted detailed inspections to identify bikes missing valid registration stickers or showing signs of rust, missing parts or other non-compliance with USAG Japan bicycle regulations, helping maintain tidy, safe and regulation-compliant facilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001281
    VIRIN: 260331-A-MS361-3395
    Filename: DOD_111603290
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    US Army
    Camp Zama

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