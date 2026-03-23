Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001281" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment spent a full day collecting unregistered and abandoned bicycles on U.S. Army Japan installations. In the days leading up to the effort, the team conducted detailed inspections to identify bikes missing valid registration stickers or showing signs of rust, missing parts or other non-compliance with USAG Japan bicycle regulations, helping maintain tidy, safe and regulation-compliant facilities.