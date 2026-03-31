Pacific in 60: March 31, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army Band rehearsed in preparation for performances at the cherry blossom festival in Jinhae; Also in Korea, Soldiers from the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command displayed the Containerized Autonomous Kitchen (CAK); And in Japan, U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft, conduct coordinated takeoffs and organize a flyover during exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)