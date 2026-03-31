Pacific in 60: March 31, 2026

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army Band rehearsed in preparation for performances at the cherry blossom festival in Jinhae; Also in Korea, Soldiers from the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command displayed the Containerized Autonomous Kitchen (CAK); And in Japan, U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft, conduct coordinated takeoffs and organize a flyover during exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 00:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001277
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-VB601-5783
|Filename:
|DOD_111603262
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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