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    Pacific in 60: March 31, 2026

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    JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army Band rehearsed in preparation for performances at the cherry blossom festival in Jinhae; Also in Korea, Soldiers from the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command displayed the Containerized Autonomous Kitchen (CAK); And in Japan, U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft, conduct coordinated takeoffs and organize a flyover during exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001277
    VIRIN: 260331-N-VB601-5783
    Filename: DOD_111603262
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific in 60: March 31, 2026, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan
    Korea
    Pacific in 60

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