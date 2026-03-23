U.S. 5th Air Force conducts historic Change of Command

The United States 5th Air Force recently conducted a historic change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2026. For the time is 60 years the Commander of United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force will be separate. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 00:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001275
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-FO238-1067
|Filename:
|DOD_111603233
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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