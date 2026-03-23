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    U.S. 5th Air Force conducts historic Change of Command

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    JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    The United States 5th Air Force recently conducted a historic change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2026. For the time is 60 years the Commander of United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force will be separate. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001275
    VIRIN: 260324-M-FO238-1067
    Filename: DOD_111603233
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. 5th Air Force conducts historic Change of Command, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    5th Air Force
    INDOPACOM
    change of command
    Yokota Air Base

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