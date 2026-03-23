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    3d ASOS: The Multi-Tool of JBER

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 3d Air Support Operation Squadron participate in arctic training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10, 2026. TACPs integrate with the U.S. Army to guide precision airstrike support during ground-based maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 19:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1001258
    VIRIN: 260310-F-IW449-4412
    Filename: DOD_111602913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    This work, 3d ASOS: The Multi-Tool of JBER, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TACP
    JBER
    3d ASOS
    ready airmen
    JTAC

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