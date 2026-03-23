U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 3d Air Support Operation Squadron participate in arctic training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10, 2026. TACPs integrate with the U.S. Army to guide precision airstrike support during ground-based maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 19:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1001258
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-IW449-4412
|Filename:
|DOD_111602913
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d ASOS: The Multi-Tool of JBER, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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