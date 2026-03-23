NTAG New England Recruiter visits School for Read Across America

260323-N-RB168-1001 ANDOVER, Maine (March 23, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Cintron, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, visits Andover Elementary School to volunteer during Read Across America Month, the annual initiative to promote literacy and encourage a love for reading. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 17:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001255
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111602799
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ANDOVER, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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