NTAG New England Recruiter visits School for Read Across America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260323-N-RB168-1001 ANDOVER, Maine (March 23, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Cintron, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, visits Andover Elementary School to volunteer during Read Across America Month, the annual initiative to promote literacy and encourage a love for reading. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)