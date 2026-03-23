NMCSD Health and Wellness holds surf class

Naval Medical Center San Diego's health and wellness department held a "Surfing for Mind Body Resiliency" class at Del Mar Beach in Del Mar, Calif., March 26. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 18:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001253
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111602759
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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