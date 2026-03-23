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    Day and night, the 4th Security Forces Squadron stands ready

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    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Airman Daryl Briscoe 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron conduct a hard explosives detection training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb 11, 2026. The training enhances the wing’s ability to generate combat airpower and maintain F-15E Strike Eagle readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daryl Briscoe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001249
    VIRIN: 260103-F-QV422-1001
    Filename: DOD_111602572
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Day and night, the 4th Security Forces Squadron stands ready, by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SJAFB
    F/A-18A-D Hornet strike fighter
    security forces

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