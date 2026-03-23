U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron conduct a hard explosives detection training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb 11, 2026. The training enhances the wing’s ability to generate combat airpower and maintain F-15E Strike Eagle readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daryl Briscoe)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001249
|VIRIN:
|260103-F-QV422-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111602572
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day and night, the 4th Security Forces Squadron stands ready, by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.