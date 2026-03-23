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    Gibson: Who should consider a career in Navy Medicine?

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    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    i. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, a certified neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses military medicine and a career in Navy Medicine for unique professional growth and global opportunities. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001239
    VIRIN: 260330-N-QL281-1125
    Filename: DOD_111602201
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Gibson: Who should consider a career in Navy Medicine?, by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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