i. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, a certified neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses military medicine and a career in Navy Medicine for unique professional growth and global opportunities. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001239
|VIRIN:
|260330-N-QL281-1125
|Filename:
|DOD_111602201
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gibson: Who should consider a career in Navy Medicine?, by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.