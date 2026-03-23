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    A Walk through Heritage Park: C-47 Douglas Skytrain

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    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The Heritage Park at LRAFB hosts a myriad of historical aircraft, each with their own story to the Herk Nation legacy. Among them, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain was one of the four key weapons that led to Allied victory in World War II. By the end of the war, American workers built over 10k of them. Pilots appreciated the C-47s durability, especially its ability to sustain considerable damage and still return to base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001236
    VIRIN: 260320-F-BE660-4262
    Filename: DOD_111602075
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, A Walk through Heritage Park: C-47 Douglas Skytrain, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Heritage Park
    historical aircraft
    C-47 Douglas Sky Train

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