The Heritage Park at LRAFB hosts a myriad of historical aircraft, each with their own story to the Herk Nation legacy. Among them, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain was one of the four key weapons that led to Allied victory in World War II. By the end of the war, American workers built over 10k of them. Pilots appreciated the C-47s durability, especially its ability to sustain considerable damage and still return to base.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001236
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-BE660-4262
|Filename:
|DOD_111602075
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Walk through Heritage Park: C-47 Douglas Skytrain, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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