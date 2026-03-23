A Walk through Heritage Park: C-47 Douglas Skytrain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Heritage Park at LRAFB hosts a myriad of historical aircraft, each with their own story to the Herk Nation legacy. Among them, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain was one of the four key weapons that led to Allied victory in World War II. By the end of the war, American workers built over 10k of them. Pilots appreciated the C-47s durability, especially its ability to sustain considerable damage and still return to base.