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    B-Roll: 1st Intel's Battlespace Surveillance Company completes field exercise

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battlespace Surveillance Company, 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a week-long BSC field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 6-13, 2026. The BSC field exercise refines Marines’ the ability to conduct maritime sensing in a degraded environment and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001231
    VIRIN: 260317-M-NF393-1001
    Filename: DOD_111601989
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: 1st Intel's Battlespace Surveillance Company completes field exercise, by LCpl Hubert Maliszewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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