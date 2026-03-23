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    1st Intel's Battlespace Surveillance Company completes field exercise

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battlespace Surveillance Company, 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a week-long BSC field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 6-13, 2026. The BSC field exercise refines Marines’ the ability to conduct maritime sensing in a degraded environment and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001230
    VIRIN: 260317-M-NF393-1002
    Filename: DOD_111601983
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    I MIG, I MEF, Marines, USMC, 1st Intel, FEX

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