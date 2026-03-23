U.S. Marines assigned to Battlespace Surveillance Company, 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a week-long BSC field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 6-13, 2026. The BSC field exercise refines Marines’ the ability to conduct maritime sensing in a degraded environment and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001230
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-NF393-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111601983
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Intel's Battlespace Surveillance Company completes field exercise, by LCpl Hubert Maliszewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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