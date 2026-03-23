Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Resupply-at-Sea

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the South China Sea March 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001229
|VIRIN:
|260330-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601925
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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