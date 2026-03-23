Dirty Jobs - 460th Security Forces Squadron

Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, integrates with the 460th Security Forces Squadron to learn the daily duties of a defender on March 6, 2026 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. During his integration, Murray received hands-on training for Military Working Dog handling, tasing, combative techniques and how to conduct routine traffic stops. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001227
|VIRIN:
|260306-X-YW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601840
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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