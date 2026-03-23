Dirty Jobs - 460th Security Forces Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, integrates with the 460th Security Forces Squadron to learn the daily duties of a defender on March 6, 2026 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. During his integration, Murray received hands-on training for Military Working Dog handling, tasing, combative techniques and how to conduct routine traffic stops. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)