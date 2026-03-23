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    Dirty Jobs - 460th Security Forces Squadron

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    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, integrates with the 460th Security Forces Squadron to learn the daily duties of a defender on March 6, 2026 at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. During his integration, Murray received hands-on training for Military Working Dog handling, tasing, combative techniques and how to conduct routine traffic stops. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001227
    VIRIN: 260306-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111601840
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Dirty Jobs - 460th Security Forces Squadron, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    taser
    Defender
    Dirty Jobs
    security forces
    MWD

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