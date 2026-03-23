MIOY Social Media Reel - NROTC MIOY Capt. Phillip Haly

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Capt. Phillip Haly, an instructor assigned to Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Virginia Military Institute, talks on being a military instructor while at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola Fla. during NETC’s annual Military Instructor of the Year event. Haly was recognized as the NROTC Military Instructor of the Year 2025. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)



Video made for the NETC social media accounts.