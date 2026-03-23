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    Brigadier General Bud Anderson - Triple Ace

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    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Tsuyoshi Shinzato 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Brigadier General Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson was a fighter pilot, a combat and operational commander, and a test pilot. He flew over 130 different aircraft and logged over 7,500 flying hours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001211
    VIRIN: 260330-F-QI739-8963
    Filename: DOD_111601475
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Bud Anderson - Triple Ace, by Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TRIPLE ACE
    air force
    Airman
    Gen Bud Anderson

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