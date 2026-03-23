Brigadier General Bud Anderson - Triple Ace

Brigadier General Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson was a fighter pilot, a combat and operational commander, and a test pilot. He flew over 130 different aircraft and logged over 7,500 flying hours.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001211
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-QI739-8963
|Filename:
|DOD_111601475
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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