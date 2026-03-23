(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Senior Airman Brian Lummus

    17th Training Wing

    B Roll footage from the Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001208
    VIRIN: 260306-F-CK819-8821
    Filename: DOD_111601453
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Hometown: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial B Roll, by Russ Howard and SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video