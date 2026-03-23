B Roll footage from the Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 07:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001208
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-CK819-8821
|Filename:
|DOD_111601453
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial B Roll, by Russ Howard and SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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