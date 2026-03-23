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    LN Legends - FFSC Rota

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    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.26.2026

    Video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 27, 2026) Local national personnel from Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota speak about their daily tasks and how they support the fleet for a monthly social media reel series highlighting local national personnel. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 05:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001206
    VIRIN: 260327-N-BO832-1001
    Filename: DOD_111601436
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ROTA, ES

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    This work, LN Legends - FFSC Rota, by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Rota
    Local National Employees
    FFSC Rota

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