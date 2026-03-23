LN Legends - FFSC Rota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001206" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 27, 2026) Local national personnel from Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota speak about their daily tasks and how they support the fleet for a monthly social media reel series highlighting local national personnel. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)