LN Legends - FFSC Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 27, 2026) Local national personnel from Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota speak about their daily tasks and how they support the fleet for a monthly social media reel series highlighting local national personnel. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 05:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001206
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-BO832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601436
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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