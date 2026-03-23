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    Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - Two-Star Promotion
    - Gate 2 Phase 2 Construction information
    - CZCC Parking Construction Phase 1
    - Abandoned Bicycle Cleanup
    - Try-Service Dental Symposium
    - First Shine in Decades – Camp Zama Chapel
    - Commander’s Cup
    - My Army Post App
    - ZMHS News Stories
    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 01:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001198
    VIRIN: 260330-A-MS361-2972
    Filename: DOD_111601329
    Length: 00:12:55
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

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