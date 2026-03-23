Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Two-Star Promotion
- Gate 2 Phase 2 Construction information
- CZCC Parking Construction Phase 1
- Abandoned Bicycle Cleanup
- Try-Service Dental Symposium
- First Shine in Decades – Camp Zama Chapel
- Commander’s Cup
- My Army Post App
- ZMHS News Stories
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1001198
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-MS361-2972
|Filename:
|DOD_111601329
|Length:
|00:12:55
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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