Every summer, U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosts its internship program for Japanese college students. Several former interns made the choice to come back to Camp Zama as full-time employees.
Hideyuki Shishido, a three-time participant in the program, is now assigned to U.S. Army Japan G1 as a training technician!
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 00:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001197
|VIRIN:
|260329-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601320
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Internship Program Promotion_G1, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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