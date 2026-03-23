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    2026 Internship Program Promotion_G1

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.28.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Every summer, U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosts its internship program for Japanese college students. Several former interns made the choice to come back to Camp Zama as full-time employees.

    Hideyuki Shishido, a three-time participant in the program, is now assigned to U.S. Army Japan G1 as a training technician!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 00:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001197
    VIRIN: 260329-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111601320
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, 2026 Internship Program Promotion_G1, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    Internship program
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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