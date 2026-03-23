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    Pacific Spot - Yokota Air Base Sakura Fest Promotional video

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    JAPAN

    03.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base is hosting their annual Sakura Festival on April 4, 2026. This is an annual open base event inviting local nationals on base to see the Sakura trees, meet military members, and enjoy the festivities. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 22:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001194
    VIRIN: 260317-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111601267
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spot - Yokota Air Base Sakura Fest Promotional video, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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