Yokota Air Base is hosting their annual Sakura Festival on April 4, 2026. This is an annual open base event inviting local nationals on base to see the Sakura trees, meet military members, and enjoy the festivities. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 22:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001194
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601267
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spot - Yokota Air Base Sakura Fest Promotional video, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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