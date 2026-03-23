U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Hardy, 374th Medical Group Pharmacy Technician, highlights what a Pharmacy Technician does for Yokota Ari Base. Hardy makes sure that he takes care of active duty members, retirees, and dependents. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Marcus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 22:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001193
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601264
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Spotlight - SrA Malik Hardy, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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